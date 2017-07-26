Free school supplies, haircuts and immunizations available for Green Country students in need

TULSA -- As the 2017-2018 school year begins, parents stock up on the costly list of required school supplies and backpacks.

For some, the purchase of these items is a hardship.

To assist those in need, community churches and organizations have collected supplies and funds to donate not only school supplies and backpacks, but also haircuts and immunizations.

Over the next few weeks these organizations are hosting back-to-school festivals, fairs and bashes. Some events even offer food, safety assistance and fun!

Here is a list of a few of the upcoming events:

Restore Hope Ministries

When: July 31st - August 4th and August 7th - 10th, 9:30 am - 11:30 am and 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Where: Restore Hope Ministries, 2960 South Charles Page Blvd., Tulsa (918) 582-5766

What: School supplies provided through program called Project School Supplies. Supplies are

distributed at the time of registration. Must bring Social Security cards for parent/guardian and for children; photo ID for parent/guardian and proof of birth date for student. Application form required.

For: Students Pre K-12 in Tulsa County public schools.

Back-to-School Community Resource Fair

When: August 15th, 9am – 11am

Where: Martin Regional Library, 2601 South Garnett Road, Tulsa, 918-549-7590

What: Free school supplies and backpacks for the first 200 school-age children, free eye screenings, free immunizations,

For: Students K-12

Broken Arrow Back-to-School Bash

When: August 5th, 9:00 am - noon

Where: Tulsa Technology Center – 4000 West Florence, Broken Arrow, 918-259-8400

What: Free haircuts, free school supplies, vision screenings, immunizations

For: Students K-12, photo ID required

Rogers County School Supply Giveaway

When: Donations accepted August 1st - 25th, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Where: First United Methodist Church Claremore, 1615 North Hwy 88, Claremore, 918-341-4580

What: Student scan register to receive school supplies in Central Campus Children's Center

For: Students K-12 in Rogers County

Claremore Back-to-School Bash

When: August 12th, 9:00 am - 11:30 am

Where: Northeast Technology Center, Claremore, 1901 North Hwy 88, 918-283-8310

What: Free eye screening, free immunizations, voucher for free haircut, jean exchange

For: Students K-12 in Rogers County

Bixby Outreach Center

When: August 10th, 4pm - 6pm

Where: Bixby Outreach Center, 114 Breckenridge, Bixby 918-366-9266

What: Free school supplies and backpacks, plus free hot dogs.

For: Students of Bixby, Keifer, Mounds, Haskell, Glenpool, Jenks, Leonard, and Liberty schools. Need to be a Bixby Outreach Center by 8/13/17.

Washington County School Supply Drive

When: August 5th - 7th

Where: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 210 E. 9th Street, Bartlesville

What: Donate supplies before Aug. 4. Pack backpacks Aug. 5 & 6, Distribute backpacks August 7. To sign up to receive supplies before July 29, click here.

For: Students K-12, photo ID required

Cuts for Kids

When: August 7th and 8th, 9am - 9pm

Where: Clary Sage College, 31st and Sheridan, Tulsa 918-298-8200

What: Free school haircuts on a walk-in basis

For: Students K-12

The Oklahoma Caring Van is offering free immunizations in various locations throughout the month of August. Click here for a schedule of free immunization locations.

Please consider donating to any of these organizations.