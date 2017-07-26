Free school supplies, haircuts and immunizations available for Green Country students in need

Heat Advisory issued July 26 at 3:52AM CDT expiring July 27 at 7:00PM CDT in effect for: McCurtain
Over the next few weeks these organizations are hosting back-to-school festivals, fairs and bashes. Some events even offer food, safety assistance and fun!
Here is a list of a few of the upcoming events:
Restore Hope Ministries When: July 31st - August 4th and August 7th - 10th, 9:30 am - 11:30 am and 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm Where: Restore Hope Ministries, 2960 South Charles Page Blvd., Tulsa (918) 582-5766 What: School supplies provided through program called Project School Supplies. Supplies are distributed at the time of registration. Must bring Social Security cards for parent/guardian and for children; photo ID for parent/guardian and proof of birth date for student. Application form required. For: Students Pre K-12 in Tulsa County public schools.
Back-to-School Community Resource Fair When: August 15th, 9am – 11am Where: Martin Regional Library, 2601 South Garnett Road, Tulsa, 918-549-7590 What: Free school supplies and backpacks for the first 200 school-age children, free eye screenings, free immunizations, For: Students K-12
Broken Arrow Back-to-School Bash When: August 5th, 9:00 am - noon Where: Tulsa Technology Center – 4000 West Florence, Broken Arrow, 918-259-8400 What: Free haircuts, free school supplies, vision screenings, immunizations For: Students K-12, photo ID required
Rogers County School Supply Giveaway When: Donations accepted August 1st - 25th, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm Where: First United Methodist Church Claremore, 1615 North Hwy 88, Claremore, 918-341-4580 What: Student scan register to receive school supplies in Central Campus Children's Center For: Students K-12 in Rogers County
Claremore Back-to-School Bash When: August 12th, 9:00 am - 11:30 am Where: Northeast Technology Center, Claremore, 1901 North Hwy 88, 918-283-8310 What: Free eye screening, free immunizations, voucher for free haircut, jean exchange For: Students K-12 in Rogers County
Bixby Outreach Center When: August 10th, 4pm - 6pm Where: Bixby Outreach Center, 114 Breckenridge, Bixby 918-366-9266 What: Free school supplies and backpacks, plus free hot dogs. For: Students of Bixby, Keifer, Mounds, Haskell, Glenpool, Jenks, Leonard, and Liberty schools. Need to be a Bixby Outreach Center by 8/13/17.
Washington County School Supply Drive When: August 5th - 7th Where: St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 210 E. 9th Street, Bartlesville What: Donate supplies before Aug. 4. Pack backpacks Aug. 5 & 6, Distribute backpacks August 7. To sign up to receive supplies before July 29, click here. For: Students K-12, photo ID required
Cuts for Kids When: August 7th and 8th, 9am - 9pm Where: Clary Sage College, 31st and Sheridan, Tulsa 918-298-8200 What: Free school haircuts on a walk-in basis For: Students K-12