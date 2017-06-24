Four people saved during water rescue after boat sinks overnight in Oologah Lake

OOLOGAH, Okla. -- A water rescue saved four people after their boat sank overnight at Oologah Lake.

Rogers County 911 received a call at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday about a boat in distress near the east shore of the lake. Crews from the Northwest Rogers County Fire Protection District and other agencies responded and spotted a boat with its nose in the air along with four people in the water.

A rescue boat went into the water and pulled out the four victims. Authorities reported that the victims' boat sank, and they had to hang onto the hull until first responders could arrive.

Paramedics from OTEMS Emergency Medical Services treated the victims at the scene. They are all expected to be okay.