CATOOSA, Okla. - Four men and one woman have been brought out of a house in Rogers County in handcuffs. Authorities have surrounded the house most of the afternoon.

Authorities went into the home just after 5:15 p.m. and the five were brought out cuffed. Law enforcement has not said yet if any of those men are the escapees from the Lincoln County Jail on Monday.

2 Works for You's Katie Wisely is on the scene and will have updates as they happen from the situation.

Stay with us on the air, online and in the app.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: