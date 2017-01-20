Four arrested on first degree murder charges in Hominy death

HOMINY - Four people - three men and a woman - have been arrested in connection with a murder in a Hominy missing person case.

Authorities, during their investigations, were led back to a house in Hominy that they believe was the location of the murder of Eric Hartung. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a tip was given to them that Hartung was killed in Hominy and his body discarded on a rural road in Osage County.

Hartung was reported missing Thursday.

Arrested for first degree murder were Crocket Daniel Beckham, 26; Helena Christina Jones, 43; Tillman Caudy Wells III, 30, and Able Dale Horton, 23. The first three were taken into custody in Hominy and the fourth, respectively, was arrested in Stillwater.

The body was found on New Prue Road in Osage County about 4 p.m. on Thursday.

A multi-county search for these suspects was joined by OSBI, Osage County Sheriff's Office, Perry Police Department, Payne County Sheriff's Office, Stillwater Police, and Hominy Police.

