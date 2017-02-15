Former Wagoner County assistant district attorney arrested, accused of DUI

WAGONER COUNTY -- Officials are investigating after a former Wagoner County assistant district attorney was arrested earlier this month.

According to court documents, Eric Jordan, 48, was found drunk Feb. 3 after getting involved in an injury crash on 713 Road and 337 Court in Wagoner County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers said Jordan was extremely unsteady on his feet and had a very strong odor of alcohol.

Jordan was placed under custodial arrest for driving under the influence.

Jordan was the Wagoner County assistant district attorney before in the incident, but has since been let go.

The Wagoner County District Attorney's Office has recused themselves from the investigation.

