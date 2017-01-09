Former University of Tulsa student facing dozens of charges in alleged intrusions, rape

TULSA -- A former University of Tulsa student could be heading back to Tulsa to face two dozen charges.

San Antonio jail officials say they received an extradition order for 19-year-old Luis Molina.

Police say Molina is responsible for a string of 2016 campus intrusions where they say he raped one woman and touched several others.

Molina was attending TU on a visa from Mexico at the time.

