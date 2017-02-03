Former University of Tulsa footballer, Gregory Brent Dennis, arrested for wife's murder in Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV-NBC) - Psychologist Gregory Brent Dennis, 54, a former University of Tulsa football player, was arrested Thursday morning for the murder of his wife Susan Winters, in Henderson, NV.

Susan Winters, 48, was found unresponsive in her home by Henderson police shortly before 7 a.m. on Jan. 3, 2015.

She was transported to St. Rose Siena, but lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful.

TU athletics confirmed Dennis from Blanchard was a Golden Hurricane defensive back from 1980-1983.

He was “Oklahoma’s outstanding back” in 1980 in high school.

Her death was originally ruled a suicide. The Clark County coroner said that Winters died from a combination of prescription medication and antifreeze.

However, her parents in Oklahoma never believed that their daughter killed herself and immediately began pushing for law enforcement to take a closer look into it. They also filed a lawsuit against their daughter's husband.

New information received by the Henderson Police Department prompted them to take another look at her death. They reopened the case late last year.

A concerted effort between the Henderson Police Department, the Clark County Coroner’s Office, and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office ultimately developed new leads and evidence implicating the decedent’s husband, Gregory Brent Dennis, as the person believed to have caused the death of Susan Winters.

Dennis was booked at the Henderson Detention Center on a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Winters was an attorney and part-time judge in North Las Vegas before her death. She was also the mother of two children who were ages 12 and 14 at the time of her death.

Dennis operated a clinic in Boulder City.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4750 or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit Crime Stoppers website or text: “CRIMENV” + tip info to 274637 (CRIMES). Message & data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

