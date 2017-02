Former Oklahoma running back Samaje's Perine unique proposal to his girlfriend involving magic is going viral.

Perine enlisted magician Daniel Fernandez' help in the proposal to his girlfriend, Meg Haney, which can be seen in a YouTube video that has generated more than 20,000 views.

The trick involving the proposal starts about five minutes into the video.

Perine finished as Oklahoma's all-time leader in rushing yards. He decided in January to enter the upcoming NFL draft.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: