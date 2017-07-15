Former ORU player named charter member of Summit League Hall of Fame

TULSA - Krista Ragan-Binam has been named a charter member of the Hall of Fame of the Summit League from her stint as a standout basketball player at Oral Roberts University from 1996-2002.

One of the most decorated women’s basketball players in the league's history, Ragan-Binam, was the first to earn three Player of the Year honors.

She began her career by winning both the Newcomer of the Year and Tournament MVP award as a freshman while leading ORU to its first NCAA Tournament appearance. As a sophomore, Ragan-Binam, now Bartlesville girls basketball coach, began her run of three consecutive league Player of the Year honors, while earning a second career Tournament MVP honor in 2001.

A first team all-league performer each of her four seasons, Ragan ended her college career as the league’s all-time leading scorer and the first to surpass the 2,000-point plateau. She played in the WNBA before embarking on a high school coaching career.



