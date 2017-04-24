Former Oklahoma district attorney announces for Congress

TULSA, Okla. (AP) -- A former Oklahoma district attorney says he plans to seek the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District seat in Tulsa in 2018.

Tim Harris, who was Tulsa County's district attorney for 16 years, announced Monday he would seek the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Bridenstine of Tulsa.

Bridenstine is leaving office next year after pledging he wouldn't serve more than three terms.

Harris says he wants to be a "conservative voice for the entire district" and an advocate for constituents' "freedoms, security and jobs."

He says he prosecuted nearly 14,000 criminal and juvenile cases annually.

Last month, Tulsa businessman Kevin Hern announced he'd seek the GOP nomination, saying he'll focus on border security and repealing what he describes as "job-killing regulations and tax policies.

