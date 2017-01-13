Former Green Country paramedic pleads guilty to tampering with drugs

TULSA - A 26-year-old Oklahoma paramedic faces as much as 10 years in prison for tampering with drugs in ambulances in which she was assigned.

Sara Nicole Hogsett pleaded guilty Friday in federal court to taking vials of painkillers from her assigned ambulances and replacing the contents with saline solution.

Prosecutors alleged that between April and May of 2016, Hogsett replaced liquid drugs in the ambulances such as fentanyl, morphine and diazepam and used the drugs on herself. She replaced the missing drugs with a saline solution, according to the U.S. Attorney's office.

She later admitted to federal agents that she tampered with the vials.

A date of April 26 has been set for Hogsett's sentencing. The U.S. Attorney's office said Hogsett worked for ambulance services in the towns of Broken Arrow and Cleveland, OK.

