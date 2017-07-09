Five teenagers injured, one dead in Payne Co. vehicle crash

OHP: Five teenagers have been injured in a vehicle crash a little over three and a half miles west of Cushing, Ok.

The vehicle was traveling at high speeds and the driver turned off the headlights while traveling through an intersection and caught air then lost control.

After hitting a tree, the vehicle rolled many times after landing in a pasture.

Four teenagers were ejected from the vehicle and one teenager was killed.

More details on this story as they become available.

