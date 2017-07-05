Five hospitalized after crash near Bixby

Bixby, Okla--

Five people are in the hospital following a three-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 64 over Snake Creek, near South 129th East Avenue.

Troopers say a silver car and red truck wrecked into each other around 12:15 AM Wednesday.

A little while later, another driver didn't see the two vehicles in time, and wound up wrecking into the silver car.

Bixby firefighters used the jaws of life to cut two people out of the silver car. Another two people were inside the truck, and one person was inside the red car.

It's not clear how badly injured the victims are, or what led to the crash.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: