Fisherman rescued near 71st and Riverside after water rises

TULSA -- A fisherman was rescued Monday evening from Riverside after he said he got stranded when water levels rose.

The rescue took place in the river near 71st and Riverside.

Tulsa police officers and rescue crews with the Tulsa Fire Department were able to bring the man to safety after he was able to cling to a bridge pillar in the water.

For more information, watch the video below:

The man was not hurt during the incident.

