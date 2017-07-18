First responders, recruiters awarded after bombing at Bixby recruiting center

TULSA - First responders and recruiters received awards Tuesday a week after a pipe bomb went off at a recruiting facility in Bixby.



Federal prosecutors charged former Senior Airman Ben Roden with setting off a bomb in front of the office.



Technical Sergeant James Thompson, who responded after the bombing, received the 3rd Oak Leaf Cluster for his actions July 10.



Thompson is the recruiting center chief in Bixby.



Air Force officials praised the building owner who they say worked quickly to get the front door back up and the center operational just 24 hours after the bombing.



The Air Force also recognized a marine recruiter and several police officers for their quick response.



Sergeant Thompson told 2 Works For You what it was like to receive an award for his commanders.



“Humbling, overall I was just doing my job relaying the information to my higher ups, that’s what I’m here to do and it’s just natural, so,” said Thompson.



A federal judge ordered Roden to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

According to court documents, Roden is expected to be back in court for a mental competency hearing at the end of August.

See more : Air Force to honor Bixby community after explosion at US Air Force Recruiting Center

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: