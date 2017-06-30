First responders, police train for swift water rescues on Illinois River

TAHLEQUAH - Just in time for the July Fourth holiday weekend, first responders are ready for the chance of severe weather and large crowds on our lakes and rivers.



2 Works For You spent the day with the Grand River Dam Authority Police and several volunteer firefighters during the last day of their swift water training.

This training is essential to our first responders who patrol the busy Illinois River.

For the past four days, RB Ellis with Tech Resq, trained rescuers on how to use boats and ropes in fast moving water.

GRDA Police Chief Brian Edwards said keeping everyone safe on the Illinois River is a team effort.



"We all help each other. We respond to the calls together. Each one of us has a little bit different equipment and it really makes for some good synergy and the public coming down here really benefits from it," said Edwards. "It’s the same thing we enjoy around the lake."



GRDA Police will be wokring overtime this weekend and moving officers wherever the crowds are.

Officers are reminding everyone to stay alert to the changing river conditions.



