First large tree planted at The Gathering Place in Tulsa Tuesday morning

TULSA -- Crews reached a milestone in the construction of Tulsa’s newest park, The Gathering Place.

Tuesday morning, the first large tree was planted at the park. The accomplishment comes after years of work in getting to this point, say workers.

The tree was so large, crews had to use a crane to hoist the Pond Cypress off a truck bed.

The tree was then placed the tree along the banks of the pond, where many more trees will be planted.

In total, 58,000 trees are expected to be planted. The executive director for the project says crews are about two months behind in the planting process. He blames that on the warmer temperatures in Tulsa over the past few months.

“Different types of species of trees, that's probably more varied species selection for a public park that we've seen in Oklahoma, so that's going to be pretty exciting for park goers to see. Everyone will be able to kick back and relax under the shade of these trees,” says Steve Stava, Executive Director of the project.

Elsewhere in the park, crews are working to complete various other projects, including a boathouse by the pond.

The first phase of the project, about 66 acres of the park, should be open to the public by late this year.

