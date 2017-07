TULSA -- Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in midtown Tulsa after heavy smoke was seen billowing above the trees early Thursday morning.

The home, located on the 1000 block of East 30th Place, caught fire around 6:30 a.m.

Firefighters say the fire started in the back of the house and caused damage to the entire home.

A family dog thought to be inside the home at the time of the fire has not been found. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

