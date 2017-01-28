Firefighters: House fire in north Tulsa may have been intentionally set Friday night

TULSA -- Fire crews are investigating after a fire in north Tulsa Friday night morning.

Firefighters responded to the home near Pine and Sheridan around 10 p.m. Saturday night.

When they arrived, firefighters say the garage was fully involved. Crews say no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Officials say the fire was contained to the garage. According to firefighters, the fire may have been intentionally set. No one was injured.

