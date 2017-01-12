Fire departments battle grass fires in windy conditions days ahead of winter storm in Oklahoma

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. - Firefighters battled a grass fire Wednesday afternoon that spread across 40 acres in Mayes County.

The fire broke out just after noon and quickly spread with the windy conditions.

Five different fire departments and 30 firefighters worked to put the fire out.

"With the winds like it is, they can shift and turn at anytime. So we will have to monitor it for quite some time to make sure it doesn't leave our fire lines," said Alan Davis of the Pryor Fire Department.

One house was evacuated after the flames closed in.

"We could have lost everything and even if we did though we still got the baby, we still got our health and we're still okay," said Linda Pilant, who was forced out her home. "Gods got it. He's got us."

Crews said if they hadn't gotten the fire under control quickly, multiple homes could have been burned with how quickly the fire was spreading.

Firefighters are staying on scene during the evening to make sure the fire doesn't spread.

No was injured.

WEATHER LINKS | LIVE RADAR | 7-DAY FORECAST | ALERTS | CURRENT CONDITIONS

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: