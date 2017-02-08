Fire Crews put out heay flames at Midtown Tulsa apartment

TULSA -- Fire Crews responded to an apartment fire in Midtown Tulsa Wednesday morning.

At least five trucks were on scene near 11th and Sheridan around 4:30 a.m.

One apartment was vacant and two adults escaped the second unit.

Crews had the heavy flames under control in about five minutes. The fire station is just a few blocks from the complex.

