Fire Crews investigate car on fire on Interstate 44 at 31st exit

TULSA -- Fire Crews responded to a car on fire call on Interstate 44 at 31st Friday morning.

Crews closed part of I-44 while they investigated the incident. It's unclear what caused the car to catch fire.

