TULSA -- The Tulsa Fire Department is on scene after a fire broke out at a midtown Tulsa home Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the fire at South Irvington and East 47th Street around 11 in the morning Saturday.

According to nearby neighbors, one person was inside the home when the fire broke out, but was able to make it out.

#BREAKING TFD responding to a house fire at South Irvington and East 47th Street South. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/gRqOqpm6sP — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) December 31, 2016

More trucks and EMSA coming in. Neighbors say one person inside got out @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/A4fHXkDsyF — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) December 31, 2016

Neighbor tells me it looked like it started in the garage. Another says the family was at the mall, now headed back @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/VRbd9HMg1s — Ashley Holt (@AshleyHoltKJRH) December 31, 2016

