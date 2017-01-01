Fire breaks out inside east Tulsa trailer on 41st Street and Mingo

TULSA -- A home in east Tulsa is a total loss after an early morning fire Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the fire near 41st Street and Mingo Road just before 8 a.m. Firefighters say the fire started in a furnace and burned through the rest of the home.

No one was home at the time of the fire. The American Red Cross is planning to help the homeowners find somewhere to stay.

