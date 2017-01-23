Fire breaks out inside culinary institute of Platt College in Tulsa Monday afternoon

TULSA -- Firefighters are investigating after a small fire broke out at the culinary institute of Platt College Monday afternoon.

Officials say about 12 employees had to be evacuated from the building due to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

