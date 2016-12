PONCA CITY - The FBI says they are looking for their primary suspect, Michael Don Morris, 46, in a Ponca City bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday.

Authorities say Morris should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as a white male, about 6-feet tall and weighing approximately 155 pounds, blonde/brown hair with blue eyes.

Police say no one was hurt during the robbery and that the suspect was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Oklahoma Bankers Association is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person involved.

Anyone with information about the robbery or Morris' whereabouts should call the Oklahoma City FBI at (405) 290-7770.

