Family displaced after trailer home fire in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - A family of two adults and three children were displaced from their trailer home in east Tulsa when a fire consumed about 75 percent of the home on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters say when they arrived at the home near 120th and E. Admiral, the home was 75 percent engulfed in flames. They say no one was injured.

Everything inside this home is lost. Every article of clothing, every cherished item, is now just a memory.

"When we pulled up on scene we had flames shooting out of every window and every door, you know probably 15 feet out," Cpt. John Smith with the Tulsa Fire Department said.

The family of five stood outside the home Wednesday night, looking at the aftermath of what was once a loving home.

But it's not the house that binds this family together.

"They're super resilient and they're very strong," Amy Eikenberry, a teacher at Kerr Elementary said.

The children who lost their home in the fire attend Kerr, who's amazing faculty and staff showed up Wednesday night to stand behind them during a difficult time.

"It is a very big tragedy, however we are very resilient," Kristin Hudson, a counselor at Kerr Elementary said. "A lot of our students live in situations [where] it's unfortunate, but we are able to rebuild and stick together as a community."

Kerr Elementary leaders decided to go beyond the classroom tonight, where they continued to inspire and shine a light on their students.

"We love these kids like family," Hudson said.

It's a family they would stand with through anything.

After the fire, school leaders came up with a plan to begin gathering donations for the family.

A 10-year-old girl, 12-year-old and 14-year-old boys and a mother and step-father are all in need of clothing, but anything will help.

"Also, I mean it is Christmas so all of their Christmas gifts were in there, and so anything possible will be helpful," Eikenberry said.

School officials are hoping the public will also stand with the family and help them find another reason to be thankful this year.

If you'd like to help, you can email Kristin Hudson at hudsokr@tulsaschools.org. She will inform the public on how to donate and where to drop them off.

The Tulsa Fire Department estimates the home is a total loss.

