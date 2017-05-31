Fallin signs $6.8B spending plan to fund Oklahoma government

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Gov. Mary Fallin has signed a $6.8 billion spending bill that slashes the budgets of most Oklahoma state agencies by about 5 percent and that critics say may be unconstitutional and is likely to face a legal challenge.

Fallin signed the general appropriations bill Wednesday, along with more than a dozen other measures approved by the Legislature in the last days of the legislative session that ended Friday.

The Legislature closed an $878 million hole in the budget through a combination of agency budget cuts and several revenue raising measures, including a $1.50-per-pack cigarette fee and a new 1.25 percent tax on vehicle purchases . Those two bills alone are expected to generate about $380 million annually.

Critics say some key bills didn't receive the required three-fourth's vote in the Legislature.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: