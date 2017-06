TULSA - A Tulsa woman is reunited with her bicycle after it was stolen from her nine months ago.

Social media came to the rescue when a fellow rider spotted a familiar bicycle for sale at a local pawn shop.

Bicyclist Heidi Blackmon was out in Broken Arrow this week when she said she spotted a familiar bicycle outside the pawn shop.

"So I tagged her in the post and sure enough she was posting about “that’s mine! That’s mine! Those are my pedals! That my bar tape! That’s my seat!” said Blackmon.

Corinne Barker said she found out her bike being found when Blackmon posted the picture to the "Oklahoma Bicycle Garage Sale" Facebook page.

"I just couldn’t believe it seeing at 10 o’clock at night someone posted, “is this your bike?” And I said,”yeah that is my bike,” said Barker.



Barker said someone cut the bike lock off the back of her car rack and stole the bike.

She went with a Tulsa Police officer to get the bike without any charge.

Barker said the bike was worth about a thousand dollars when she first bought it.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: