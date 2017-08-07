Expansion project on Turner Turnpike to begin Tuesday

TULSA -- An expansion project on the Turner Turnpike is set to begin Tuesday in the Tulsa area.

The project, which is part of the Driver Forward initiative announced by Gov. Mary Fallin in 2015, will expand the interstate from four to six lanes from mile marker 202 to mile marker 222.

The first phase of the construction will be near mile marker 207. Four lanes of the highway are expected to be open for the duration of the project.

The project will also add a new median barrier, and LED lighting will be in place on the entire 20-mile stretch.

“The Turner Turnpike is a vital turnpike corridor that connects Oklahoma’s two metro areas,” said OTA Executive Director Tim Gatz. “Improving safety on this road is our number one priority. In the last five years there have been 15 fatalities and 514 wrecks on this section of road. Those numbers are a great concern. Too many people have lost their lives, and we want to do everything we can to make turnpikes safer for our citizens.”

