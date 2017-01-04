Former hospital employee charge on four sexual charges in alleged rape at Hillcrest

TULSA - A former nursing at Hillcrest Medical Center accused of raping a patient has been charged on four counts of sexual crimes, according to court records.

Larame Pinkston, 31, who had worked at the hospital about a month, is accused of sexually assaulting a 32-year-old patient. He was charged Wednesday with first-degree rape, second-degree rape, sexual battery and indecent exposure in connection with the Dec. 28 incident.

The victim told police she was in her bed in a room at the hospital when she was awakened by the suspect touching her breasts and vagina.

The woman alleged the suspect took her into the bathroom where she alleges he raped her. A nurse tech entered the room and saw the victim lying naked on her back in the bed with the suspect touching her inappropriately, according to the arrest report.

After his arrest, police say Pinkston admitted to taking advantage of the victim, saying he knew "she was not in her right frame of mind."

