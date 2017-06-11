Eufaula teen dies in ATV accident

EUFAULA - Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that a Eufaula teen died Sunday after an ATV accident.

A 15-year-old boy was critically injured in an ATV accident Saturday night, was transported to a hospital and Sunday morning died of his injuries.

The accident occurred about a mile east of Eufaula.

According to the OHP, the teen jumped dirt mounds and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The young boy was not identified because of his age.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: