Estate of Terence Crutcher files civil suit against Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby, City of Tulsa

TULSA -- A civil suit has been filed against Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby by the administrator for the estate of Terence Crutcher.

The lawsuit alleges that Officer Shelby unreasonably seized and unlawfully killed Terence Crutcher in September of 2016.

SPECIAL SECTION: Latest On Terence Crutcher Officer Involved Shooting

The suit also names the City of Tulsa. The lawsuit claims that the Tulsa Police Department’s training, customs and practices directly caused Crutcher’s death.

According to a complaint, the estate’s administrator is seeking an excess of $75,000 in damages.

A Jury acquitted Shelby of manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Terence Crutcher. The jury reached its verdict after nine hours of deliberations.

