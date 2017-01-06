Escapee captured, booked into Tulsa County Jail

TULSA - Tulsa Police arrested a 48-year-old escapee Friday and booked him into the Tulsa County Jail.
According to Department of Corrections information, Berna had escaped from Avalon Halfway House on Sept. 12, 2016.
Berna is a convicted felon, guilty of multiple felonies, court records say. Berna, previous to his latest count of escape, had been found guilty of grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled drug, falsely impersonating another person, and escape from confinement back in 2006.