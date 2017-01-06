Escapee captured, booked into Tulsa County Jail

TULSA - Tulsa Police arrested a 48-year-old escapee Friday and booked him into the Tulsa County Jail.

According to Department of Corrections information, Berna had escaped from Avalon Halfway House on Sept. 12, 2016.

Berna is a convicted felon, guilty of multiple felonies, court records say. Berna, previous to his latest count of escape, had been found guilty of grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle, unlawful possession of a controlled drug, falsely impersonating another person, and escape from confinement back in 2006.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: