The new Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, Scott Pruitt, delivered a speech to agency employees Tuesday.

The speech comes after the Senate confirmed Pruitt on a 52-46 vote.

Pruitt shares the same position as President Donald Trump that the EPA needs to be cut down to size and its regulations reined in after an expansion under former President Barack Obama.

Trump is expected to release a string of executive orders aimed at the agency's operations.

