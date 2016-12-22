Entire town of Stroud without power, officials say

Stroud officials say the entire town is in the dark with two power poles down and it may be in the dark for 6-7 more hours as GRDA crews try to get them back on line.

A Stroud Police Department spokesperson said two poles were down on the northwest side of town and they were two GRDA lines. He said crews are on the scene and repairs are expected by about 3:30 or 4:30 a.m.

The spokesperson said he had not heard the cause of the outage affecting approximately 3,000 people. He said there was a fire at the scene of the power poles, but believed that may have been caused by the power lines down.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: