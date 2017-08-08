Engineers to tour Tulsa mall following tornado

TULSA -- Tuesday, engineers will tour the Promenade Mall to determine whether or not it’s safe to reopen.

JCPenny’s, Dillard’s and Sky Fitness all managed to reopen Monday.

RELATED: Friends survive tornado that struck restaurant

Tuesday, engineers will be taking a deeper look into the structural integrity of the building.

If all goes well, other shops inside the mall will be allowed to reopen.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: