Engineers to tour Tulsa mall following tornado

7:29 AM, Aug 8, 2017

TULSA -- Tuesday, engineers will tour the Promenade Mall to determine whether or not it’s safe to reopen.

JCPenny’s, Dillard’s and Sky Fitness all managed to reopen Monday.

Tuesday, engineers will be taking a deeper look into the structural integrity of the building.

If all goes well, other shops inside the mall will be allowed to reopen.

