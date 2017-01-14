EMSA responds to 16 weather-related accidents in Tulsa Saturday as roads remain slick

TULSA -- EMSA has responded to 16 accidents believed to be weather-related since midnight Saturday.

According to EMSA, most of the incidents were on highways or highway onramps.

EMSA is urging motorists to take extra caution and slow down, especially on elevated surfaces like onramps and overpasses.

EMSA says those going out should dress appropriately for the cold temperatures and always have a charged cell phone on hand in case of emergency.

