EMSA reported it responded to 17 heat-related calls since Sunday

TULSA, Okla. - EMSA's spokesperon Kelli Bruer reported that paramedics responded to 17 heat-related calls since Sunday. The majority of the patients were treated in the hospital.

The ages of the patients ranged from a 20-month-old baby to a 93-year-old man.

As we head into the weekend, we're expected to hit triple-digit weather in the Tulsa area. A heat advisory is in effect until Saturday evening.

"Make sure you're planning your day, that you have enough time scheduled that you can get out of the sun and into the shade. Have your cellphone to call in emergencies," said Bruer.

She says the best way to avoid getting sick from the heat is to pre-hydrate. Drink a lot of water throughout the day.

Other safety tips include wearing light-colored clothes if you'll be working outside or doing any physical activity for a long period of time, and take breaks regularly in the shade.

Several cooling stations are offered throughout Tulsa with air conditioning, including senior nutrition sites.

Other cooling stations:

The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Avenue

Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Boulevard

Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. 4th Street

John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne