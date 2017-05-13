Elderly motorcyclist killed in accident near Bristow

BRISTOW - A 73-year-old man was killed Friday while driving his motorcycle near Bristow, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Peter J. Izzo Jr. of Red Bank, N.J., died at the scene in a three-vehicle collision at Highways 48 and 66 known as Kay's Corner. The accident in Creek County occurred around 4 p.m. and included an RV and another car.

According to the OHP report, the RV was traveling northbound on Highway 66 and Izzo was heading southbound. The car was stopped at a stop sign at the junction which criss-crosses with Highway 48. The report also stated that the RV attempted to turn left onto Highway 48, pulling into the path of Izzo's motorcycle. Troopers say Izzo was pronounced at the scene by EMS.

The OHP listed the cause of the collision as failure to yield to oncoming traffic.

