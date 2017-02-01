Thieves steal more than $10,000 worth of furniture, appliances from model home company Oakwood Homes

TULSA - Not one or two, but Oakwood Homes of Tulsa has been robbed three times. Monday night, management says thieves took more than $10,000 worth of furniture and appliances from a model home.

It's a short walk from the office to the model home.

"They knew what they were coming for," Oakwood Homes of Tulsa sales manager Scott Meyer said. "It would have taken us a couple of hours to get the furniture out, it only took him 45 minutes."

As Meyer turns the door knob, he laughs.

"I think they're going to decorate because they took our blinds and drapes," he said.

Meyer says Monday night a white Chevy pickup truck busted through their fence and broke into the lot.

"There was a lock on the trailer, so he had to break that off with something," he said.

The sales manager says he believes two men were inside the truck. Meyer says the thieves took nearly everything inside the model home, the loss of which totals more than $10,000.

"That's the only way you can go forward is to replace everything," he said. "Of course we're going to up our security measures, which we've done each time, but they seem to find a new way around it every time they do it."

The business had surveillance video, which captures the truck and trailer full of accessories.

"He threw the refrigerator on the back of the truck there," Meye said.

Chipped paint, an empty bedroom and pieces of broken fence panels are left on the ground. This manufactured housing company hopes it's the last time.

Oakwood Homes filed a report with the Tulsa Police Department. Tuesday afternoon, Owasso police notified the business that a truck matching the description in the surveillance video was stolen from an dealership in Owasso. They're looking for the truck too.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: