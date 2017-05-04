East Tulsa QuikTrip robbed at gunpoint

Fair
HI: 69°
LO: 50°
Tulsa--
Police are searching for the three suspects they say held up the QuikTrip at East 31st St. & Highway 169 early Thursday morning.
Officers say the three suspects entered the store just after 1:30 AM and demanded the clerk hand over cash from the drawer.
They say the clerk handed over the money, and the suspects ran out of the store.
A police K9 tracked their scents to some nearby apartments south of the gas station, but a search proved fruitless.
Officers are reviewing the store's surveillance video for more information.
