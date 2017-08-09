East Tulsa home shot for third time in four months, according to police

TULSA -- Police are searching for a suspect who shot into a home in east Tulsa Wednesday morning for the third time in four months.

Officers responded to the home near 36th and Garnett around 2 in the morning after getting reports of shots fired.

Police say only one shot was fired. Authorities responded to the same home around 1 a.m. Tuesday after shots were fired into the home.

Officers believe someone is harassing the residents. No one was injured.

