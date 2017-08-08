East 41st Street between Yale and Sheridan reopens after EF2 tornado tears through Tulsa

8:05 AM, Aug 8, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department has reopened the roadway that was filled with debris after a tornado ripped through Midtown Tulsa Sunday.

Police say though there will still be lane closured as restoration crews and utilities continue their work, East 41st Street between Yale Avenue and South Sheridan Road has reopened.

RELATED: Friends survive tornado that struck restaurant

Early Sunday morning, an EF2 tornado tore through the area sending 26 people to the hospital and leaving nearly 200 businesses damaged.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top