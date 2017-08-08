East 41st Street between Yale and Sheridan reopens after EF2 tornado tears through Tulsa

TULSA -- The Tulsa Police Department has reopened the roadway that was filled with debris after a tornado ripped through Midtown Tulsa Sunday.

Police say though there will still be lane closured as restoration crews and utilities continue their work, East 41st Street between Yale Avenue and South Sheridan Road has reopened.

Early Sunday morning, an EF2 tornado tore through the area sending 26 people to the hospital and leaving nearly 200 businesses damaged.

Road update #4 after tornado: 41st St is now reopened from Yale to Sheridan #Tulsa @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/CXwSKFlACV — Gitzel Puente (@gitzelpuenteTV) August 8, 2017

