Dusting Divas clean up for boy in cancer remission

BARTLESVILLE - A cleaning company offers free services to families with cancer.

Kyrian Anderson is just a normal little boy. He likes to play video games and watch his favorite wrestlers fight. But three years ago, Kyrian was fighting for his life.

"In the beginning of treatment, I wish that it never happened," he said.

Anderson's leukemia is now in remission, but forever a part of his story.

"It wasn't as hard because I knew that my family was by my side," Anderson said.

His mother likes to watch him play. She says she's thankful he is still alive.

"It's hard to watch your kid suffer," Kyrian's mother Kashia said. "It's really hard to not be able to do anything to fix it."

The 11-year-old underwent a bone marrow transplant last March. Between her mom duties and that surgery, which cost more than a $1 million, it's a struggle.

"It's overwhelming," Anderson said. "I mean even though we have a lot of help, every time we get explanations of benefits with millions of dollars on it, I think this is just crazy to think."

The Dusting Divas heard about Kyrian and jumped in to help, cleaning the Anderson's home for free.

"I've donated more than $10,000 worth over the years," Dusting Divas owner Martha Woodward said.

The royal diva herself, Martha Woodward, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. She knows how much something little as a clean house can mean.

"It's just near and dear to our heart even before I ever went through it," she said. "It's just a way to help."

Home may be where the story begins, but for Kyrian Anderson, it's where it keeps going.

