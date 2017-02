KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. -- High winds and dry conditions are the culprit in the spread of several grassfires across Green Country.

Volunteer firefighters are fighting a wildfire near Keystone Lake. The department says they are working with limited equipment due to several pieces of equipment breaking down.

Firefighters with the department have been working in shifts, some of which span 36 hours at a time due to the dry and windy weather.

