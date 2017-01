SAPULPA, Okla. - Dry and windy conditions are expected for Tulsa and nearby counties increasing the chance of wildfires.

The National Weather Services has issued a red flag warning that goes into effect at noon until 7 p.m.

Some of the areas under the warning are Osage, Washington, Pawnee, Creek and Tulsa County.

Expert remind residents to avoid any outdoor burning because the dry, warm and humid conditions are a dangerous combination.

Also, make sure to put out cigarettes before throwing them away. Never mow or trim dry grass, and don't pull your vehicle in a dry grass area.