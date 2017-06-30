TULSA - Drones, it's the new popular invention capturing breathtaking aerial video.

Anyone can pick one up from the store and buy one.

People have caught users are sending drones over the backyard fences and invading people's privacy.

Claremore homeowner Steven Chase snapped a photo capturing a drone hovering over his daughter while she played in the backyard.

And a year ago in Tulsa, Raj Basu and his wife spotted a drone flying near their bedroom.

They now cover their windows because of the incident.

“We've seen drones several times, but that was one time that it was really close to the house, but in all cases it was within the house property," said Basu.

Basu said the drone flying around his home happened several times.

“…and then the second time we have a young lady comes to give my wife a massage and she was actually getting a massage and the drone was right outside our window looking at her getting a massage and that really freaked her out," said Basu.

Incidents like these prompted several state lawmakers to draft all sorts of legislation regulating where you can and cannot fly them.

One house lawmaker even tried to give homeowners the right to shoot down spying drones from the sky.

Drones and the airspace they fly in are regulated by the FAA.

The state's aeronautics commission says local laws like trespassing do apply to drone operators.

“If I'm going to be over your property, I've already got permission," said Todd Ruffin, Owner of Midwest Drone Productions.

Ruffin is a former TV news photojournalist now approved to fly drones for commercial business.

"Are we all the way there to that tree line Sherm?" said Ruffin.

Ruffin works with real estate agents, like Sherm Shanklin, to help market homes.

“As a business owner who's operating commercially, I don't want to fly over property and have the risk of that coming back negatively against my business,” said Ruffin.

Ruffin holds a license from the FAA.

He passed a test on federal airspace, regulations and weather.

“Anyone can buy one and they are. I'm not sure all of them are registering them. The majority of them are going to be hobbyists, but just because you're a hobbyist doesn't mean that FAA says you can fly it above 400 feet. The thing is the FAA is wanting everybody to understand the rules if whether you're a commercial pilot or a hobbyist," said Ruffin.

Shanklin will only work with Ruffin because of his Part 107 FAA license.

“I wanted to make sure I was legal, because once these drone videos go online you're thumbing your nose at the system, so I took my time and wanted to get a professional company that was licensed, insured and knew what they were doing," said Sherm Shanklin with Remax of Green Country.

Shanklin said he makes sure everyone is on board when the drone flies for marketing.

“We've got their permission to begin with and then before we even do the drone, Todd and I get into the truck. We got to all four corners of the property. Check the boundary lines so that he's not wasting any battery time on getting across the boundaries and knows exactly what he's to shoot for me," said Shanklin.”

Homeowners see the value of drones too...

“It kind of just shows where technology is going and the impact of technology on our everyday lives and the discussions we have to have so we can sort of balance this carefully and well," said Basu.

The FAA just announced it's formed a committee to help law enforcement and federal authorities track and identify drones better.

Right now, the FAA requires operators to go online and register their drone.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: