Drivers should expect delays during bridge repairs on BA Expressway

TULSA, Okla. - ODOT will close several lanes on the Broken Arrow Expressway on Monday starting at 9 a.m. for road repairs.

One of the locations is at 31st Street. The right lane going northbound on Yale Avenue will be closed. Also, the right lane going west on 31st will be closed.

This is part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The overall construction will be finished by late 2017.

Another closure at the BA Expressway will be at 15th Street. Two right lanes going westbound will be closed as well as the westbound on-ramp. Lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This project is part of maintenance work on the bridge.

The last closure will be between 129th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue. ODOT will be working on drainage maintenance. Lanes will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

