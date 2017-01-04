TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Police say a pickup truck driver going more than 80 miles per hour in city streets crashed into a jeep, sending both female drivers to the hospital.

They say one driver was taken in critical condition, the other was stable.

The accident happened near 27th and Harvard Avenue around 11 p.m.

Officers were responding to an unrelated alarm call near 14th and Harvard when they saw the pickup truck speed by. They tried to catch up to the truck, but it had already crashed into the jeep.

Police say the pickup truck started to catch on fire, but they put out the flames with a fire extinguisher and were able to pull out the driver.

The jeep driver was also trapped for several minutes until the Tulsa Fire Department arrived and extricated her.

Both drivers were sent to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Tulsa Police are still investigating the crash. They're looking at whether the pickup truck driver might have been under the influence of alcohol.